Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.
Shares of VFL stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
