Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of VFL stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.