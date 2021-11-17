Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.