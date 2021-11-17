Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.47 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.86 million and a PE ratio of -28.76.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.