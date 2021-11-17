Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Hold

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.77 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

