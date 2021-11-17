Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

