Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ibstock alerts:

IBJHF stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.