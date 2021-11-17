Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price to $31.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

SGFY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $903,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

