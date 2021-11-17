Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price to $31.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.01% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.
SGFY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $40.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $903,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $264,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
