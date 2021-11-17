Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 252,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

