Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

