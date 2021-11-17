Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 4,470

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,784.38 ($49.44).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,859 ($50.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,583.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

