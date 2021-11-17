Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,865.63 ($50.50).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,881.50 ($50.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,583.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,489.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

