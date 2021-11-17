Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,994. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

