Diageo’s (DEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. 10,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.