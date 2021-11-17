Diana Eilert Purchases 18,414 Shares of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) insider Diana Eilert bought 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.51 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of A$101,461.14 ($72,472.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.