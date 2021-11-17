Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,140. The firm has a market cap of $389.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

