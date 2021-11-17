Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

DMRC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

