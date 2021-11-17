DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0010

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $21,743.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.00399721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,066,030,034 coins and its circulating supply is 7,925,779,702 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

