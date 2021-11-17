DinoSwap Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $874,745.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 133,901,064 coins and its circulating supply is 59,015,427 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

