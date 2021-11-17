Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $273.65

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 276.90 ($3.62), with a volume of 510378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 396 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

