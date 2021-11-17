Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DENR remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

