Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DENR remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Discovery Energy Company Profile
