Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 239.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 178,288 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

