DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLO stock traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,459,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

