Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.

Shares of DTNOF remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

