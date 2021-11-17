Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.
Shares of DTNOF remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
About Dno Asa
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.