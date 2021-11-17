Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DLB traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. 7,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.