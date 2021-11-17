Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.15

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.15 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 3053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 67.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.