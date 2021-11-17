Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. 52,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.