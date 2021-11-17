Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Donut has a total market cap of $952,362.15 and $3,911.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

