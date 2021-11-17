DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.