DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Lowered to $3.60 at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $3.80 to $3.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

DOYU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 437,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 694,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

