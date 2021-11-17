Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.
DOCS opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.