Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

DOCS opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

