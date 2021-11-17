DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,248,431 shares of company stock valued at $181,864,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.