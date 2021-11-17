Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 229,167 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.79.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 83.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 345.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 122.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.