DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,142,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

