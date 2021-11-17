Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.