Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 17,840 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DUOL traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. 39,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,860. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

