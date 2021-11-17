DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.76 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,572. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,289 shares of company stock worth $114,694. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.