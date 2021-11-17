e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $143.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00384910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000080 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,610 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,348 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

