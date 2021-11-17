e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

ELF traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

