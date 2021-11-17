e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.
ELF traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
