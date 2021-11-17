e-Money Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $388,794.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.