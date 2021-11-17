Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 — Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

