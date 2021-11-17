Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

Shares of EAST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,066. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

