Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,066. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

