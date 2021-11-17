Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

