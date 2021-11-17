Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the October 14th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,077,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 736,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.