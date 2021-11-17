ECA Marcellus Trust I Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 52.55%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

