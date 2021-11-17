EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 25.8% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

