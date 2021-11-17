Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

