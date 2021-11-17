Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

