Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,844 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $305.59 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.86 and its 200 day moving average is $290.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.