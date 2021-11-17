Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.76

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 743685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 115.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

